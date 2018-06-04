LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 6/4

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

– Elias is in the ring as JoJo introduces him. Elias plays a little on the guitar and addresses WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, saying we will all Walk With Elias after he wins the title from Rollins at Money In the Bank. Elias talks about how he left Rollins laying on RAW last week with the guitar shot but he was just as hurt because he had to destroy one of his favorite guitars. Elias shows us a replay on the big screen and plays a song while it airs, mocking Rollins and the NBA’s Houston Rockets. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins makes his way out slowly, selling the attack from last week, as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

Rollins circles the ring and takes his time as Elias talks trash from the ring, getting ready for a fight with the guitar in his hands. Rollins pulls a steel chair from under the ring and fans pop. Rollins enters the ring and they face off, guitar vs. chair. They swing and Elias loses his guitar. Rollins backs him into the corner with the chair in the air but here comes Jinder Mahal from behind. Mahal drops Rollins and fans boo as they double team The Architect. The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns. Reigns hits the ring and gets beat on but he fights back. Reigns clears the ring of Elias, Jinder and Sunil Singh to a mixed reaction. Reigns helps Rollins up and the music hits as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle makes his way out. Angle makes a tag team match that will start right now. Angle’s music hits and fans do the “you suck!” chant. Rollins has the guitar as he and Reigns stand tall. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Elias and Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and we see that David Otunga is working the show tonight, replacing Jonathan Coachman on commentary.

Rollins starts off the match and unloads on Jinder while Reigns works over Elias on the floor. Rollins with more offense in and out of the ring. Reigns tags in and goes to work on Jinder, dropping him with an elbow to the jaw. Rollins comes back in and covers for a 2 count on Jinder. They go to the corner and in comes Elias for a quick double team. Elias keeps control and drops Rollins over the top rope for a 2 count.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)