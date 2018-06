Fresh off reaching the finals of the prestigious Best of the Super Juniors tournament, we're delighted to announce that former X-Division champion @taiji_ishimori is coming to Slammiversary on July 22nd.

Tickets are on sale at 12pm ET at @shopimpactdeals: https://t.co/UK1xnRfzzB pic.twitter.com/E1NiXSnhTB

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2018