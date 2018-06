DDT “Road to Ryogoku 2018” Results – June 2, 2018 – Tsukuba, Japan

1. Lucha Libre Rules

Takatimo Dragon, Hiratimo Dragon, and Toru Owashi defeated KUDO, Antonio Honda, and Nobuhiro Shimatani (via Disqualification)

2. Naomi Yoshimura defeated Daiki Shimomura

3. Akito and Tomomitsu Matsunaga defeated Kota Umeda and Kouki Iwasaki

4. Mike Bailey and MAO defeated Danshoku Dino and Makoto Oishi

5. 3-Way Tag Team Match

Kazusada Higuchi and Keisuke Ishii defeated Shigehiro Irie and Mizuki Watase and Konosuke Takeshita and Shunma Katsumata

6. Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Soma Takao, Tetsuya Endo, and Mad Polly defeated HARASHIMA, Yukio Sakaguchi, and Masahiro Takanashi

