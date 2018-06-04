Dana Brooke talks about her new makeup line

Jun 4, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“These are very powerful messages I wanted to put behind the product… I’ve been through a lot in the past year and I just wanted to do something different and drive my passion into something else. I want you to feel strong and powerful. You’re beautiful regardless of what anyone tells you. I didn’t come out with a whole line. I just came out with bits & pieces to highlight your own beauty. I feel like we’re beautiful in our own way….let’s show the world that women can do anything.”

source: Total Warriors podcast

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal