Dana Brooke talks about her new makeup line

“These are very powerful messages I wanted to put behind the product… I’ve been through a lot in the past year and I just wanted to do something different and drive my passion into something else. I want you to feel strong and powerful. You’re beautiful regardless of what anyone tells you. I didn’t come out with a whole line. I just came out with bits & pieces to highlight your own beauty. I feel like we’re beautiful in our own way….let’s show the world that women can do anything.”

source: Total Warriors podcast

