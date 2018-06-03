WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 2, 2018 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, No Way Jose, and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad
5. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
6. Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team (via Disqualification)
8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss
9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias
(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)