WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 2, 2018 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

1. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, No Way Jose, and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad

5. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

6. Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Elias

