Titus O’Neil talks about his humble upbringing

“My mother was the victim of sexual assault and I was a product of that unfortunate circumstance. She did all that she could with little to no money most of the time and set an incredible example for me with her work ethic. Despite my mother’s hardships, she was always a very giving person and our struggles allowed us to see how to get by with minimal resources. It also taught me important life lessons and because of that I learned how to work, not just for what I wanted, but also for what I needed and what my family would also need in the future. My test became my testimony and my ‘mess became my message.”

source: Calgary Sun

