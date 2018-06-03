NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 13” Results – June 3, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
ACH [4] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]
2. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4] defeated BUSHI [6]
3. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Ryusuke Taguchi [4] defeated Chris Sabin [6]
4. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
El Desperado [4] defeated Dragon Lee [6]
5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Will Ospreay [8] defeated Flip Gordon [6]
6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Taiji Ishimori [8] defeated YOH [6]
7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
SHO [4] defeated Marty Scurll [8]
8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [8] defeated KUSHIDA [8]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [10]
1. Will Ospreay [10]
3. ACH [6]
3. Tiger Mask IV [6]
3. YOH [6]
3. BUSHI [6]
3. Flip Gordon [6]
3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [6]
Block B
1. Hiromu Takahashi [10]
2. KUSHIDA [8]
2. Marty Scurll [8]
4. Chris Sabin [6]
4. Dragon Lee [6]
4. SHO [6]
4. El Desperado [6]
4. Ryusuke Taguchi [6]