NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 13” Results – June 3, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

ACH [4] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]

2. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4] defeated BUSHI [6]

3. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Ryusuke Taguchi [4] defeated Chris Sabin [6]

4. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

El Desperado [4] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Will Ospreay [8] defeated Flip Gordon [6]

6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Taiji Ishimori [8] defeated YOH [6]

7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

SHO [4] defeated Marty Scurll [8]

8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Hiromu Takahashi [8] defeated KUSHIDA [8]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [10]

1. Will Ospreay [10]

3. ACH [6]

3. Tiger Mask IV [6]

3. YOH [6]

3. BUSHI [6]

3. Flip Gordon [6]

3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [6]

Block B

1. Hiromu Takahashi [10]

2. KUSHIDA [8]

2. Marty Scurll [8]

4. Chris Sabin [6]

4. Dragon Lee [6]

4. SHO [6]

4. El Desperado [6]

4. Ryusuke Taguchi [6]

