Kevin Von Erich on surviving the family tragedy: “It was really tough”

“Really, I didn’t have a choice. You would have done the same thing. What would I have done? Lay down and die? My brother, I adored him. I loved him; but, I’ve got a wife and I’ve got a baby. Gut up. You’ve got to be tough. I did have to; but, Sean you would have had to too because I didn’t have a choice. I’d see stuff that would remind me of them and it would be hard. It was really tough.”

source: Prime Time with Sean Mooney

