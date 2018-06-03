Johnny Impact returns at Slammiversary XVI

Jun 3, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Johnny Impact will be making his return to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, July 22.

He made his last appearance for the company on the April 19 episode of Impact where he was attacked by Kongo Kong. Since then, the man also known as Johnny Mundo got quite busy, including getting married this weekend and also filmed season 37 of CBS’ Survivor.

Tickets for Slammiversary go on sale tomorrow at Noon at ShopImpact.com. The show takes place at The Rebel Complex, an entertainment venue launched in 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

