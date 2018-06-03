Early Betting Odds on What the WrestleMania 35 Main Event Will Be

– SkyBet has released some early betting odds on who will be featured in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is currently the favorite to headline the show.

WrestleMania 35 will be held at MetLife Stadium. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey – 8/11 (fav)

Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns – 8/1

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan – 12/1

Daniel Bryan vs Shinsuke Nakamura – 12/1

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz – 12/1

Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar – 14/1

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns – 16/1

Dean Ambrose vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins – 16/1

Asuka vs Ronda Rousey – 18/1

Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan – 25/1

Read more at http://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/news/960809-early-odds-on-who-will-compete-in-wrestlemania-35-main-event-revealed#eDuDA9xO8uEW2t7j.99

(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)