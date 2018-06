Dr. Amann admits to breaking HIPAA laws

Dr Amann, WWE’s doctor who is attempting to sue CM Punk, admitted under oath that he broke HIPAA laws. From all accounts, this is an open-and-shut case. — PWStream (@PWStream) June 3, 2018

According to WrestleZone, closing arguments in the Punk defamation trial should be heard on Tuesday.

