DJZ talks about his nearly career ending injury

“I just lay there on the floor and couldn’t even get up. And that’s when I knew it was pretty serious. I couldn’t even sit up. One hour goes by and I’m still not feeling good. Finally, another wrestler discovered me and asked me ‘Are you okay?’ I had to be honest and tell him that I was not. It was in that moment that he told me that I look as white as a ghost. I get into the hospital and it’s immediately like we’re not going to see you until you give us $500. Thank God for credit cards, which by the way I’d just paid off. As the night goes longer, I experience more pain. And they inform me ‘The pain you’re experiencing… it’s internal bleeding. It appears as if you’ve ruptured your colon.’ Right before the surgery starts, they tell me they’re not going to start the surgery until I pay them $2000. And I’m like ‘Are you kidding me? $2000 is more important than saving my life?’ When I asked them this, they couldn’t even answer me. They just looked at the floor and couldn’t even look at me.”

source: Sportskeeda

