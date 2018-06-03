Big Show: “Some days I don’t want to deal with people”

“I’ve learned to handle things differently. I engage people. I make them laugh. Andre went the other way with it. Andre was kind of bitter. He didn’t want to sign autographs. He didn’t want to deal with people. He didn’t want to deal with the attention. There are two ways you can deal with that. Some days I don’t want to deal with people, so I stay home. I know I’m going to be a grumpy ass, so I stay home. I don’t want people to have a bad day by interacting with us. Do you know what I mean? I mean, if you’ve been around me, you know I can be a real asshole to people sometimes. I am. I mean, I’m a human being. Some days, I’m grumpy. Some days, I’m introverted. I get it. I’m a human being. But, usually, out-and-about, I try to be nice and patient with everyone. And, luckily, there are cellphone cameras, so I don’t have to find a pen or piece of paper or stuff we did back in the day. Do you know what I mean? Now, it’s a selfie, it’s 25-seconds, and everybody has a good experience, and life goes on. You have to understand people, in their position, they’ve never seen anybody like me. As long as some of those people live, they’ll tell the story about the one time they saw The Big Show in Tim Hortons or 7-11. Do you know what I mean? Buying a cup of coffee. Or they saw Big Show in the airport.”

source: The Steve Austin Show

