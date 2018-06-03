Austin tells a story about the late Big Bossman

“The hottest I ever got in professional wrestling was when we was working the Keel Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and we was working an angle and I don’t remember who I was working with; but, Big Bossman was supposed to run out there and hit me with a chair to cause me to lose the match. We get in the spot. It’s at the end of the match. There’s no Big Bossman. He’s nowhere to be found. That big bastard’s supposed to run out there and cause me to lose the match so we can get off and start working an angle together, so here comes Jerry Brisco. Jerry Brisco was one of the great shooters out of Oklahoma State. Those old school guys weren’t really good with chairs because they didn’t really use chairs in their generation and they didn’t sling ’em like we would sling ’em in the Attitude Era… so he comes out there and hits me with this weak ass chair shot. I got to go down. I get beat. I really wanted him to kill me with that chair so I look better; but, anyway as I’m getting to the back, I’m like, ‘Where is he?’ Here comes Ray. He had been in the back talking to Undertaker while the match was going on. I guess Undertaker was in the main event or had already wrestled and man, I lit into Big Bossman. It was the loudest cuss job I’d probably ever done in the history of the business and I never ever lose my cool like that, never in a million years. I really uncorked on Ray because I was really upset he wasn’t there. Not only did he mess up the match… but that nullified our angle that we were supposed to work and I was looking forward to working with Ray. He was such a great guy and a great big man.”

The Steve Austin Show

