AJPW “Super Power Series 2018 – Day 12” Results – June 3, 2018 – Kobe, Japan

1. Yohei Nakajima defeated So Daimonji

2. Takao Omori and Atsushi Maruyama defeated SUSHI and Otokozakari

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jake Lee, Koji Iwamoto, and Billyken Kid defeated Shuji Ishikawa, Atsushi Aoki, and Katsumi Oribe

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, and Naoya Nomura defeated Zeus, The Bodyguard, and Takoyakida

5. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Match

Ryouji Sai and Dylan James (c) defeated KAI and TAJIRI

6. Masakatsu Funaki Debut 33rd Anniversary – Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Masakatsu Funaki, Suwama, and Hikaru Sato defeated Jun Akiyama, Kendo Kashin, and Black Tiger VII

