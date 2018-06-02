WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 1, 2018 – Alexandria, Louisiana

1. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, and No Way Jose defeated The Ascension and Curt Hawkins

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad

5. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

6. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Elias

