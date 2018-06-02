WWE NXT Live Event Results – June 1, 2018 – Sebring, Florida
1. Raul Mendoza defeated Marcel Barthel
2. Dakota Kai and Steffanie Newell defeated Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti
3. Fabian Aichner defeated Kona Reeves
4. Chad Lail defeated Jeet Rama
-After the match, The Forgotten Sons came to the ring and beat down Lail and Rama.
5. War Raiders defeated The Forgotten Sons
6. Heavy Machinery defeated TM-61
7. Aliyah defeated Jessie Elaban
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, and Tommaso Ciampa
