Punk cries while on the witness stand recounting the 2014 Royal Rumble

CM Punk cried while on the witness stand as he recounted the events that took place at the Royal Rumble in 2014 in what ended up being his last ever performance for WWE.

Punk got concussed by a clothesline delivered by Kofi Kingston during the match and the instructions were for Punk to get eliminated immediately. Punk admits that he agreed to disagree with the instructions until WWE sent out Kane to get the injured Punk out of there.

Answering question from attorneys as reported by WrestleZone.com which had a reporter in the courtroom, Punk said that he felt “helpless” when Dr. Chris Amann, who was the ringside physician at the Rumble, told him “What do you want me to do?” Punk did not blame Kofi at all for the incident and actually praised his athletic ability while on the stand.

Day four of the trial ended with Punk still answering questions while several exhibits were shown including text messages between Punk and his wife AJ Brooks. Punk stood by his comments and said that anything he said on the podcast was the truth and “the truth can hurt.”

