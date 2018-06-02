NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 12” Results – June 2, 2018 – Takasaki, Japan
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Tiger Mask IV, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino defeated ACH, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura
2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens)
3. Flip Gordon and Henare defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and TAKA Michinoku)
5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Chris Sabin [4] defeated El Desperado [4]
6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Marty Scurll [6] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [4]
7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [6] defeated SHO [4]
8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [6] defeated Dragon Lee [6]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [8]
1. Will Ospreay [8]
3. Tiger Mask IV [6]
3. YOH [6]
3. BUSHI [6]
3. Flip Gordon [6]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
7. ACH [4]
Block B
1. Hiromu Takahashi [8]
1. KUSHIDA [8]
1. Marty Scurll [8]
4. Chris Sabin [6]
4. Dragon Lee [6]
6. SHO [4]
6. El Desperado [4]
6. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]