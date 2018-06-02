NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 12” Results – June 2, 2018 – Takasaki, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask IV, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino defeated ACH, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura

2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens)

3. Flip Gordon and Henare defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and TAKA Michinoku)

5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Chris Sabin [4] defeated El Desperado [4]

6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Marty Scurll [6] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Hiromu Takahashi [6] defeated SHO [4]

8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

KUSHIDA [6] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [8]

1. Will Ospreay [8]

3. Tiger Mask IV [6]

3. YOH [6]

3. BUSHI [6]

3. Flip Gordon [6]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

7. ACH [4]

Block B

1. Hiromu Takahashi [8]

1. KUSHIDA [8]

1. Marty Scurll [8]

4. Chris Sabin [6]

4. Dragon Lee [6]

6. SHO [4]

6. El Desperado [4]

6. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

