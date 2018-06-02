Jerry Jarrett Talks Bruce Prichard, Fallout With Jeff Jarrett, Steve Austin Claims of Low Payoffs

On the latest edition of “The Matt Riviera Show” podcast, hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Matt welcomes legendary wrestling promoter, Jerry Jarrett. Jerry’s upcoming podcast, “Booking Memphis Wrestling” will be debuting in the next few weeks.

In this clip, Jerry Jarrett gives his thoughts on Bruce Prichard’s claims that Jerry was not brought to the WWE in the early 90’s to replace Vince McMahon, should McMahon had been convicted and sent to prison as a result of the infamous Steroid Trial:

Bruce Prichard’s claims that Jerry was not brought to the WWE in the early 90’s to replace Vince McMahon, should McMahon had been convicted and sent to prison as a result of the infamous Steroid Trial: “Anybody that does any research will know why I went, why I came home, and match it with the dates of Vince’s lawsuit, and his exoneration, and know that Bruce Prichard is totally full of (Expletive).”

Bruce Prichard’s animosity towards him: “When I went up there, Bruce resented the fact… because he’s a legend in his own mind. Here he is, and they would bring this southern, country boy up as the heir apparent. Not only that, but that Vince McMahon would have the audacity to bring him in his house… I showed up at a booking meeting with a “Yes Man” bobble head, cause that’s what Bruce would do. “Yeah, Boss, you’re right! Yes sir, Vince, that’s a great idea! Yes, Vince, I agree with that! I’ve got you on that, Vince, that’s great!” I mean, he just, ad nauseam. And so, I brought this bobble head, and Pat (Patterson) and Vince got a big laugh out of it, Bruce didn’t. And then, the heat got even more intense… Vince McMahon’s a workaholic. And, while I work hard, I just couldn’t work around the clock like he does. So, I told him, “Vince, I appreciate the hospitality, but I got to get me an apartment. And Pat said, “Why don’t you move in with Louie and I. I’ve got this great, big house out there and just the two of us… So I moved in with Pat and Louie, and Bruce just about had a heart attack… I think he was jealous of me and Pat. I really do. Is Bruce married?… He seems to have gone totally insane when I moved in with Pat and Louie. So, maybe that’s it. Here’s the other thing it could be. This mortgage guy, Conrad, seems to be a really nice guy. And somebody told me that he felt sorry for Bruce. You know, being broke and fat and ugly and all that he is, and decided to take him under his wing, and nurture him along. So, maybe he just thought, “Well, that’ll be a good comic relief, and Jerry’s completely out of the business.” I don’t know what his reason could be.”

What he thinks of Bruce Prichard’s crude impression of him: “I was really removed from the wrestling business… Sometimes, occasionally, somebody would say, “What is this about chicken salad?”, and I’d say, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I make chicken salad & it is delicious!”… “Well, this guy on the radio… He does an imitation of you stuttering and stammering and calls you a country pumpkin”… I said, well, I’m not going to contend myself with that kind of nonsense. So, then when they call and want to know if I want to do a podcast, somebody plays some of Bruce’s nonsense. And I said, “You know what? This young man needs an opponent. He hadn’t had one for 2 years”… He could have at least had the courtesy and the respect to call me. And, of course I’d of said, “Yeah, I’ll appear on your show, and be the country pumpkin you want me to be”. But, he didn’t call. So, now I feel it incumbent on me to tell the good fans in the wrestling world what a real piece of (Expletive) Bruce Prichard is. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Matt and Jerry also discuss the formation of TNA Wrestling, Vince Russo, Jerry’s long falling out with his son, Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, Jeff Jarrett’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Steve Austin & other wrestler’s accusations of him giving low payoffs, his friendship with country music great, Bobby Bare, and more!!

