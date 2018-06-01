WWE SVP fired after identity of his anti-Muslim wife is revealed by Huffington Post

The Huffington Post is running a story profiling Amy Mekelburg, a 45-year-old woman branded as “Trump’s loudest anti-Muslim Twitter troll” and who is married to a now-former WWE Senior Vice President.

While WWE denies knowing about her, Mekelburg’s former friend said that she had told her that WWE knew about her Twitter account @AmyMek and had asked her husband, WWE’s Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution & Business Development Sal Siino to keep his connection to Mekelburg quiet.

When the Huffington Post reached out to WWE to see if this was true, a WWE spokesman said that this was the first time they’re hearing about Amy Mekelburg. When the Post reached out again before publication of the story, the response was, “No. Now that it has come to our attention, Sal Siino is no longer an employee.”

Siino was hired for the position in February 2017 after he held senior leadership roles with WeMash, Bedrocket Media Ventures, T3Media and Westwood One. His position required him to manage WWE’s worldwide content distribution business across all platforms and as his wife kept tweeting anti-Muslim messages, her husband was part of the team that negotiated a 10-year deal to bring WWE to Saudi Arabia.

The @AmyMek account holder was largely a mystery until the Huffington Post got on it and investigated who she is. She is now complaining on the same account that the newspaper outed her real identity and led to her husband’s firing from WWE.

“My husband was wrongfully fired & discriminated against based on nothing he said, but the fact that his wife stood up against oppression, discrimination, honor killings, female genital mutilations, etc,” Mekelburg wrote. “To make this very clear, my husband was fired because of my pro-Trump, pro-Jewish and pro-Christian voice. Spouses will now be punished, hunted and harassed for their partners’ thoughts and opinions.”

