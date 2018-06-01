WWE Live returns to Mexico City this December

Mexico City, Mexico, welcomes back WWE Live on Saturday, 1 December, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Tickets for the event are available starting Monday, 4 June, at 11 a.m. local time, at www.superboletos.com, Arena Ciudad de Mexico box office and Superboletos outlets.

WWE Live will feature the WWE Universe’s favorite Superstars and many thrilling matches, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley facing Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. In addition, Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Elias. Also competing in Mexico City will be Matt Hardy, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and many more.*

Don’t miss your only chance to see unforgettable live WWE action in Mexico City this year. Get your tickets starting Monday, 4 June.

*Talent line-up depicted and referenced are subject to change.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)