The Young Bucks Reveal Which WWE Superstars They Want To Appear At ALL IN

The Young Bucks recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 1,2,360 show, and they were asked which current WWE Superstars they would like to see appear at the event.

“Oh man that’s a hard one. I’d have to use at least a few AJ Styles and Kevin [Owens}, the first two as well as a Sami Zayn,” Nick Jackson said via SEScoops.com. “I’d like to use a lot of the guys though.”

“Man, Nick kinda stole my answers but I feel like giving a team who hasn’t really got called up, haven’t really had a fair shake, I’d love to have The Revival on the show and do The Young Bucks vs The Revival,” Matt Jackson added. “That’d be my match probably.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 125 visits today)