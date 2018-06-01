NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 11” Results – May 31, 2018 – Hachinohe, Japan

1. KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura

2. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Chris Sabin and Henare

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI)

5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

BUSHI [4] defeated Flip Gordon [6]

6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Taiji Ishimori [6] defeated ACH [4]

7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Will Ospreay [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]

8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

YOH [4] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

—

Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [8]

1. Will Ospreay [8]

3. Tiger Mask IV [6]

3. YOH [6]

3. BUSHI [6]

3. Flip Gordon [6]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

7. ACH [4]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

1. Hiromu Takahashi [6]

1. KUSHIDA [6]

1. Marty Scurll [6]

5. SHO [4]

5. El Desperado [4]

5. Chris Sabin [4]

5. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

