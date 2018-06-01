NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 11” Results – May 31, 2018 – Hachinohe, Japan
1. KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura
2. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka
3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Chris Sabin and Henare
4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI)
5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
BUSHI [4] defeated Flip Gordon [6]
6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Taiji Ishimori [6] defeated ACH [4]
7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Will Ospreay [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]
8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
YOH [4] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
—
Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [8]
1. Will Ospreay [8]
3. Tiger Mask IV [6]
3. YOH [6]
3. BUSHI [6]
3. Flip Gordon [6]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
7. ACH [4]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [6]
1. Hiromu Takahashi [6]
1. KUSHIDA [6]
1. Marty Scurll [6]
5. SHO [4]
5. El Desperado [4]
5. Chris Sabin [4]
5. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]