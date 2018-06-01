Former RISE champion to receive an opportunity with Impact

Former Phoenix of RISE Champion, “The Ballsy Badass” Shotzi Blackheart has been selected by Producers of IMPACT Wrestling to receive an opportunity at this Saturday’s Television Tapings in Windsor, Ontario.

Shotzi was chosen for this opportunity after making a tremendous impression upon IMPACT Management at both the Lights, Camera, Action: The Art of TV Seminar and RISE – ASCENT Tapings May 11-12 in Pittsburgh.

“This is a moment of tremendous pride for all of us at RISE,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

“Shotzi has put in countless hours of training and gym time, endless miles by road and by air, all to become better, all to find more opportunities to wrestle with the very best. And now, a big opportunity is before her. I cannot wait to see what comes of it.”

A number of talents were evaluated by IMPACT Management for this opportunity. For this round of tapings, there was only one opening. However, several doors could be open for several RISE talents in the future.

“I have been part of a number of conversations with IMPACT officials about a number of our girls. This weekend, Shotzi will become the first from the RISE to receive such an opportunity. I would bet anything that she will not be the last,” said Harvey.

Congratulations, Shotzi Blackheart! Go show IMPACT fans worldwide the true meaning of Ballsy!

https://rise-wrestling.com/…/shotzi-blackheart-is-bra…/amp/…

(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)