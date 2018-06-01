Former ECW reportedly lost in murder-suicide

Former ECW wrestler Rockin Rebel and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The local affiliates in Philadelphia are reporting that a husband and wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on their Chester County home on Friday morning. Local authorities were called to the house at Isabel Lane and North Five Points Road, around 6:30 a.m to make the discovery. Their names were not included in the news reports but we have confirmed through his friends that, unfortunately, the dead bodies are of Rebel and his wife.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

