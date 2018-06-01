Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch for PlayStation 4

Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch for PlayStation 4 on August 28 in North America, publisher Spike Chunsoft announced.

First-print copies of the game will include the New Japan Pro Wrestling Bonus Almanac.

Here is an overview of the game, via Spike Chunsoft:

About

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world on the PlayStation 4 system! In Fire Pro Wrestling World, customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, to fight your way to the championship belt.

Key Features

Real Wrestlers, Real Moves – NJPW, Japan’s premiere pro-wrestling promotion, joins the roster! Battle alongside and against your favorites in the all-new Fighting Road scenario mode.

Mix Up the Rules – Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire, or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro-wrestling and MMA.

Unlimited Customization – Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves, and even more body parts, to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos, and even the referee!

Realistic Simulation – Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

Play Online – Share your custom wrestlers and organize bouts with players from around the world.

