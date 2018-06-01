Austin Aries regains the Impact Wrestling world title

Austin Aries regained the Impact Wrestling title after he defeated Pentagon Jr yesterday at the Under Pressure themed episode of Impact Wrestling.

Aries won his third Impact world title after the match had to be restarted three times. Both stars were counted out twice, leading to restart number three. Aries low-blowed Pentagon Jr and then hit the brainbuster to defeat Pentagon Jr and win the title.

The title originally changed hands at the Redemption pay-per-view in April when Pentagon Jr defeated Aries and Fenix in a triple threat match. That match wasn’t even supposed to happen as Aries was scheduled to take on Alberto El Patron in the main event but El Patron got fired a few weeks before.

You can check out the ending below.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)