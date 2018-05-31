WWE doc Chris Amann admits giving Z-Pak to CM Punk and others without proper paperwork

WWE doctor Chris Amann admitted under oath yesterday during the trial against CM Punk and Colt Cabana that he gave Z-Pak to Punk and other WWE Superstars without proper paperwork and prescription.

Z-Pak, the antibiotic that contains azithromycin and packaged under the Zithromax brand, is an oral tablet that is used to treat different kinds of bacterial infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia. In the 2014 podcast, Punk alleged that Dr. Amann gave Z-Paks for everything and the constant use of the drug became a running joke within the wrestling industry.

In his testimony as reported by a WrestleZone reporter inside the Cook County courtroom, Amann said he used to give wrestlers the medication in an envelope with the name and the dosage listed on it and mentioned that he gave CM Punk Z-Paks without recording them as well.

A text exchange from November 27, 2014 between Dr. Amann and Chris Jericho also revealed that Amann violated the HIPAA law by discussing Punk’s health with Jericho. In his cross-examination, Punk’s lawyer zinged Amann on why he decided it was okay to disregard the HIPAA law in text messages. HIPAA is the acronym for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The regulation is designed to protect personal information and data collected stored in medical records.

The trial is currently in its third day and today there were video testimonies from WWE trainer Larry Heck, referee John Cone, former timekeeper Mike Yeaton, and WWE Superstar Kane.

(Visited 1 times, 46 visits today)