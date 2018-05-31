The Miz: “I think Seth is doing a fantastic job with the Intercontinental championship”

“I think Seth is doing a fantastic job with the Intercontinental championship. He’s had it for maybe a month and has probably defended it more times than I have in the past year! He’s on a hot-streak right now. His song says ‘Burn it down!’ and every time he goes out there that’s exactly what he tries to do. He elevates superstars every time they are in the ring; I saw a match with Mojo Rawley and it was the best match I have ever seen Mojo in, in his entire career. That just shows you not only how good Mojo is, he was able to showcase, but how good Seth Rollins really is. I don’t think he can elevate it any more than I already have but I think he’ll keep it at that same level.”

source: sportbible.com

