The Big Show on Strowman: “let’s not overdo it”

“I think with Braun, he has got the unique ability to do some things that are entertaining and fun, but let’s not overdo it. That happened a lot with me in WWE in the beginning that because I can do impersonations, because I had comedic timing, we would do too much of it and by the time we were done, ‘okay, we’ve lost The Giant gimmick. Okay, let’s turn him heel, he’ll kill everybody, and we’ll start over again, so we now can start drawing money with him.’ Because we know there’s entertainment and then there’s drawing money, it depends on how Braun goes further whether or not he’s be one of those guys that everybody loves to see or one of the guys whose name’s on the billboard like Brock Lesnar’s drawing money. I don’t have the answer for that. In my heart-of-hearts, I hope that he finds a happy medium between being entertaining as a face, having some positive interaction with fans, but if at all possible, keep the mystique of ‘The Monster Among Men’, so he is a constant viable threat. Personally, I’d like to see him a little more protected, being used a little more judiciously as far as what they do with him.”

source: The Steve Austin Show

