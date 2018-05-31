Source: WWE signs Women of Honor star

Square Circle Sirens is reporting WWE has signed 23-year-old Deonna Purrazzo to a developmental contract with the company. She will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in a few weeks.

Purrazzo is a student of Damian Adams and Rip Rogers.

Purrazzo is credited with starting the “rebirth” of Women of Honor, making her debut in a match against Mandy Leon in Baltimore, Maryland on July 25, 2015. Although losing the contest, this match set the tone for what was to come in WOH. On January 11, 2018, Purrazzo signed a short-term contract with Ring of Honor.

