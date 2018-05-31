NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 9” Results – May 29, 2018 – Tochigi, Japan

1. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Dragon Lee and Ren Narita

2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated KUSHIDA and Shota Umino

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Chris Sabin and Henare

5. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Taiji Ishimori [4] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]

6. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

BUSHI [2] defeated ACH [4]

7. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

YOH [2] defeated Flip Gordon [6]

8. Best of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Will Ospreay [4] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

—

Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Flip Gordon [6]

1. Tiger Mask IV [6]

1. Taiji Ishimori [6]

1. Will Ospreay [6]

5. ACH [4]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

5. YOH [4]

5. BUSHI [4]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

2. SHO [4]

2. El Desperado [4]

2. Hiromu Takahashi [4]

2. Chris Sabin [4]

2. KUSHIDA [4]

2. Marty Scurll [4]

8. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

