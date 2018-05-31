NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 10” Results – May 30, 2018 – Fukushima, Japan
1. CHAOS (Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino
2. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated ACH and Tomoyuki Oka
3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (YOH and Gedo)
4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Henare
5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Marty Scurll [4] defeated Dragon Lee [6]
6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Ryusuke Taguchi [2] defeated SHO [4]
7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [4] defeated Chris Sabin [4]
8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [4] defeated El Desperado [4] (18:33)
—
Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Flip Gordon [6]
1. Tiger Mask IV [6]
1. Taiji Ishimori [6]
1. Will Ospreay [6]
5. ACH [4]
5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
5. YOH [4]
5. BUSHI [4]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [6]
1. Hiromu Takahashi [6]
1. KUSHIDA [6]
1. Marty Scurll [6]
5. SHO [4]
5. El Desperado [4]
5. Chris Sabin [4]
5. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]