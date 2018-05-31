NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 10” Results – May 30, 2018 – Fukushima, Japan

1. CHAOS (Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino

2. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated ACH and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (YOH and Gedo)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Marty Scurll [4] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Ryusuke Taguchi [2] defeated SHO [4]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Hiromu Takahashi [4] defeated Chris Sabin [4]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

KUSHIDA [4] defeated El Desperado [4] (18:33)

Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Flip Gordon [6]

1. Tiger Mask IV [6]

1. Taiji Ishimori [6]

1. Will Ospreay [6]

5. ACH [4]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

5. YOH [4]

5. BUSHI [4]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

1. Hiromu Takahashi [6]

1. KUSHIDA [6]

1. Marty Scurll [6]

5. SHO [4]

5. El Desperado [4]

5. Chris Sabin [4]

5. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

