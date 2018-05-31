NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 10” Results – May 30, 2018 – Fukushima, Japan

May 31, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. CHAOS (Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino

2. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated ACH and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (YOH and Gedo)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Marty Scurll [4] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Ryusuke Taguchi [2] defeated SHO [4]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [4] defeated Chris Sabin [4]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [4] defeated El Desperado [4] (18:33)

Best of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A
1. Flip Gordon [6]
1. Tiger Mask IV [6]
1. Taiji Ishimori [6]
1. Will Ospreay [6]
5. ACH [4]
5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
5. YOH [4]
5. BUSHI [4]

Block B
1. Dragon Lee [6]
1. Hiromu Takahashi [6]
1. KUSHIDA [6]
1. Marty Scurll [6]
5. SHO [4]
5. El Desperado [4]
5. Chris Sabin [4]
5. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal