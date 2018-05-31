Drew McIntyre doesn’t want all the blame on creative

Drew Mcintyre did an interview with Jim Ross on The Ross Report and talked about how not all of the WWE veterans would be too pleased with how the locker room is now, why talent shouldn’t put all on the blame on creative, and Chad Gable:

Locker room mindset on creative: “Don’t blame creative. Don’t sit there with a boo-boo face, you figure out the story and you tell the story cause there’s a lot of people waiting in NXT to take your spot if you’re not willing to step up on Raw.”

Being better at talking to the people in charge: “I was so nervous to go talk to Mr. McMahon himself or Hunter or basically anybody. I was a kid, I felt like a kid. Now as I say, I went away, I became a business man. I built my business and WWE brought my business in and I want to be successful in my business and in turn make WWE successful. How do I that if I don’t build a relationship with the people in charge? It sounds so simple saying it and hopefully any other guys on the roster are listening to me right now because it took me a while to get there but you have to start thinking this way. If you want to be at the top of the show, which you should, if you wanna be champion, you need to look at yourself in the mirror and be accountable. Are you giving everything you can? Are you trying to build those relationships? Are you doing everything? And I can assure you a lot of people aren’t and I’m not gonna be shy to start telling people as time goes on because honestly, I’ve been in the locker room with The Undertakers, the Mysterios, Christians, even Ric Flair when I was 22 and I don’t know if all of them would be happy with the way the locker room is these days.”

Talking to Chad Gable before facing him on RAW this past Monday: “The best babyfaces can sell, they got fire, they got balls. I told him, ‘I ain’t gonna out wrestle you, but I’m gonna fight to get out of your wrestling…when the time comes I’m gonna smack you…I wanna see some fire from you or I’m gonna beat your ass and he stepped up and felt that we told the right story. He came across better for it like you said and I came across as dangerous and that’s the story we want to tell. Everyone needs to be thinking that way if you get an opportunity on RAW.”

(The Spotlight)

