5/29/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

Despite having no sports competition and every show on repeat, Smackdown failed to beat Raw in this week’s ratings and drew 2,195,000 viewers, the exact same number from last week. Smackdown was #1 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #7 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

