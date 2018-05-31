205 Live and NXT not included in new TV deal

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports today that while there has been speculation of NXT or 205 Live coming to FOX or USA with the new TV deals, the shows will remain on the WWE Network for the time being.

There have been no negotiations for any other WWE shows to debut for FOX or NBCUniversal for the time being but could be a possibility down the line for both shows in 2019.

The Observer also notes that there is no talk of more TV deals to move PPV events from the WWE Network to monthly TV specials on Sundays. However, there are plans for a weekly studio show for FS1, but this appears to be the only new show.

FOX’s five-year-deal for Smackdown is worth $1.025 billion ($205 million per year) and NBCUniversal’s deal for RAW is worth ($265 million per year). That would be a combined $470 million per year, a 261% increase from the $130 million per year they were getting.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

