Two dark championship matches at Smackdown

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live saw not one but two dark title matches with both United States Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship being defended during the show.

The first match which took place before SmackDown Live saw the United States Champion Jeff Hardy defending his title against Shelton Benjamin. Hardy won the bout in front of his home state crowd.

The second dark match of the night which took place after the show went off air saw Carmella defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair prior to her title defense against Asuka at Money In The Bank.

The Champion was able to keep her title after she pinned Flair via a roll-up with her feet on the rope. After the bout, Charlotte attacked Carmella to send the crowd home happy.

source: Pwguru

(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)