PWG announces the full card for their next event, Threemendous V

The show will be headlined by The Rascalz defending the PWG Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. Another big match on this card is ROH World Champion Dalton Castle taking on David Starr

The event is slated to take place on Friday, July 13 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for Threemendous V go on sale Thursday, June 14th at 8PM PDT. Here is the full card:

– PWG Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks face The Rascalz ©

– Non-Title Match: Brody King faces WALTER

– Singles Match: Matthew Riddle faces Marty Scurll

– Singles Match: Dalton Castle faces David Starr

– Singles Match: REY FENIX faces Trevor Lee

– Singles Match: Rey Horus faces PENTA EL ZERO M

– Singles Match: Jeff Cobb faces Joey Janela

source: Pwguru

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)