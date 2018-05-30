Enzo’s accuser on Enzo’s “Phoenix” — ‘he is a joke!’

Amore’s accuser Philomena Sheahan, the woman who accused Enzo Amore of rape, spoke with Ringsidenews.com about Enzo’s “Phoenix” track, the outcome of the investigation, going to the police, and more. Here are some things she said:

Her thoughts on Enzo’s “Phoenix ” track: “He is a joke! Like wow, great statement Enzo!”

Talking to the cops after the incident:

“I went to the police when I was ready. Of course, I could have gone the next day after it happened. I was afraid because he was still in Arizona. I didn’t know what could or would happen. I was in a state of shock, I didn’t know what to do.”

What she’s learned about herself since then:



“I’ve learned so much about myself. I have a greater view of myself and a greater understanding of self-esteem. I’ve gotten an explainable amount of hate and to keep your sanity through all that and to keep a clear image of yourself is extremely hard to do. I have come out the other side and am such a better person. The person I am today is not the person I was a month ago. I’ve been working on bettering myself everyday.”

How she feels about the investigation being dropped:

“I actually posted about it the day it happened on Instagram. I explained how I felt and I explained how there was a big injustice on the judicial systems part. A bunch of his WWE fans reported the post and it’s taken down. There’s no words to describe what it feels like to know that the person that changed your life in such a traumatic way is going to get to walk away scott free. So many people thought I did it for different reasons. People thought I did it for money, people thought I did it for the 15 seconds of fame, which honestly,I don’t even care about. To have all of it over, with the law, to know that there is no more case, really hurts, its terrifying.”

Her mental health:

“I’ve made it pretty public that I struggled with mental disorders. I have mental health issues and you really get tested in times like these when you’re getting so much hate and backlash when all you’re trying to do is help the other sexual assault victims and survivors. I am a survivor and today I stand strong.”





