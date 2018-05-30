Enzo Amore thanks his fans ‘Stalking’ his accuser

“I think my fans that supported me and always did, I owe them every bit of degree of gratitude. If it wasn’t for them, The Enzo Army so to say, I never would’ve existed in that business. 5 foot 10, 190 with a mouth like mine, you’re never supposed to make it and everyone is trying to make sure you don’t. But with the fans and the support of them, they couldn’t take me off the screen. And tonight was living proof of that. They gave me a platform and that platform now exists with an army of people that without them, who flooded my lawyers’ inboxes, they did all the research for me. They stalked this accusers’ life, every single misstep she took was sent to the police, and we didn’t even need to do it. I don’t know why I ever hired a lawyer in the first place. My fans were lawyers and I owe them the world, I owe them every bit of opportunity I’ve been given, everything I’ve been able to capitalize on. This is a dream come true. This is the studio 2Pac got shot in… I’m going to make a song tonight and then I’m going to drop it probably tomorrow with a music video to go along with it. We’ll see if I get it done.”

