Dory Funk Jr. and !BANG! TV Present Mick Foley “One Night Only”

Dory Funk Jr. and !BANG! TV Present Mick Foley “One Night Only”

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley “One Night Only.” The man and the Hardcore Legend

Comes to the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida Saturday June 30th at 7pm.

This is a charity show raising funds for:

Tax Man’s Charity, Champions for Champions, Feed the Need and Marion County Humane Society

Ticket Price is a $25 donation.

For training information call now 352-895-4658 or visit www.dory-funk.com

Please like, share and subscribe – visit Dory and Marti Funk on facebook, twitter and youtube

**************************

Barry Rose Brings – Championship Wrestling from Florida Fanfest 3 to Lutz Florida June 2nd at the Marriott Residence Inn off the Suncoast Parkway.

NWA World’s Title-Dory Funk, Jr. vs. Buddy Colt

Two of our featured guests at the upcoming CWF Legends Fanfest III, taking place on June 2nd at the Marriott Residence Inn in Lutz, FL off the Suncoast Parkway, faced off a total of three times in CWF rings during 1972.

Defending NWA World Champion Dory Funk, Jr. and Buddy Colt met first in Tampa on August 8, followed by Sept. 15 in Tallahassee, and wrapped up on October 12 in Jacksonville. I have the August 8th program already autographed by both Jack Brisco and Nick Bockwinkel and am really excited at having both Dory and Buddy sign this on June 2nd!

You can meet BOTH of these two pro wrestling legends, along with Bob Roop, Steve Keirn, Scott McGhee, and Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso at CWF Legends III. Tickets start at just $15!

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk, Jr. will also be the featured guest for the private morning event, “Cup Of Coffee” with Dory Funk, Jr. taking place from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM and limited to only 25 fans who purchased the ULTRAticket. Never before has an event offered an experience such as this where you can sit and drink coffee with “The Champ” and discuss his career.

Tickets still available at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cwf-legends-fanfest-iii-ticket…

8/8/72 Tampa, FL @ Fort Homer Hesterly Armory

NWA World Title-Dory Funk, Jr. def. Buddy Colt

9/15/72 Tallahassee, FL @ Sports Stadium

NWA World Title-Dory Funk, Jr. def. Buddy Colt

10/12/72 Jacksonville, FL @ Coliseum

NWA World Title-Dory Funk, Jr. def. Buddy Colt-DQ.

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)