Cena: “I would like to have a match with EC3”

“That list is quite long, but there is a fellow who just arrived and his name is EC3. I put him at the top of the list because he has been involved with WWE before, and he is now back, reinvigorated, revitalized, in good shape and is feeling confident about himself. He made one mistake, he said that he is going to finish me and take me out of WWE. There has been so many people to say that, so I would like to have a match with EC3 just to let him know that no matter how good he thinks he is going to do and how hard he tries, he is not on the same planetary scale as me.”

source: MegaCon Convention Q&A

