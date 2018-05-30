5/30/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a recap of Johnny Gargano’s return to NXT on last week’s show, in which he called out Tommaso Ciampa and led to Ciampa causing him to fall onto Candice LeRae on the entrance ramp. Mauro Ranallo informs us that both Gargano and Ciampa have been barred from NXT tonight, but they will battle in a Chicago Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in three weeks.

We go into the arena and Aleister Black’s music hits as the NXT Champion makes his way to the ring.

