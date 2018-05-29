WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – May 28, 2018 – Fayetteville, North Carolina
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and The New Day
2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Lana and The IIconics
4. Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz
5. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair
7. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
