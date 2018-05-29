Total Bellas Synopsis for the Next 2 Weeks + A Preview Video

E! has released a clip from next week�s episode of Total Bellas:

Here’s a synopsis: Nikki leans on Brie, Bryan and the rest of the Bella Family for their unconditional love and support after shocking everyone and calling off the wedding from her fianc’John Cena. Meanwhile Nikki and Brie must also continue to train and prepare for the Bella Twins big return to the WWE 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

And here�s a synopsis for the June 10 episode: The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic with Brie’s new mom body and Nikki’s fear of getting injured again, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes.

