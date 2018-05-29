Simon Gotch tells a story of Finn Balor losing his patience with Enzo Amore

“I noticed he would try to buddy up with people when he thought he could get something from them, and that didn’t sit well with people. When Fergal, Finn Balor, got there (to NXT), Enzo immediately was just d–k riding him to high heaven. Right away. ‘Oh, bro. you wanna get chicks, you know what you gotta do? You gotta get an apartment downtown, bro. Cuz then you can walk to all the bars and walk right home.’ (Balor) lost his patience with him eventually.”

source: Robbie E’s podcast

