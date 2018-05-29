Kristal Marshall on her relationship with Bobby Lashley

May 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“That relationship came about… let’s see… at the beginning of 2007. I’d say about, no, no, that happened WrestleMania 2007. That’s when we started dating and that happened quick! Lots of things happened quickly at that time. I have never been married in all of my adult life. My name is Kristal Marshall. It has always been Kristal Marshall. I’ve never been married. We were engaged. We had a very long engagement. We’ve had two kids together, but there was no wedding. That didn’t happen and I don’t know if that was a good thing or a bad thing. It just didn’t happen.”

source: Noonan Speaks podcast

One Response

  1. Tollefaan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Are they still togetheR?

