Identity of Nia Jax’s Opponent on Raw

Tonight on Monday Night RAW Nia Jax faced off against a local competitor in Richmond, Virginia.

Her opponent was Ohio Valley Wrestling trained Madi Maxx.

Maxx, who is the current reigning VOW Women’s Champion is a regular at Queens of Combat and a former OVW Women’s Champion.

