Final Spot for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Revealed, Updated MITB PPV Card

Samoa Joe defeated Big Cass and Daniel Bryan in the Triple Threat main event of tonight’s SmackDown to earn the final spot in the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match that takes place next month. This was the final MITB qualifier for the pay-per-view.

The 2018 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

RAW Tag Team Title Match

TBD vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

